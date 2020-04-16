UM Football Offering VIP Experience, ‘Turnover Chain’ to Help Groups During Pandemic

Fans of the Miami Hurricanes football team now have a chance to both enjoy a special game-day experience while helping out in the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The school is participating in the All In Challenge sponsored by Fanatics that allows sports teams, athletes and entertainers to take part and help out across the country.

The winner gets a two night stay at the Fontainebleau Hotel on Miami Beach as well as a Friday night dinner with legendary Hurricanes linebacker and Pro Football Hall of Famer Ray Lewis, followed by a VIP game day experience at Hard Rock Stadium for a yet-to-be determined game in the 2020 season.

In addition, the lucky winner will get to take home one of the two original Turnover Chains that were given to members of the defense during the 2017 and 2018 seasons.

100 percent of the money raised will go toward organizations such as Feeding America, Meals on Wheels and more. Bidding ends on April 25th and can be accessed by clicking this link.