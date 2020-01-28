Miami Dolphins to Face New England Patriots in Mexico City During 2020 Season: Report

Fans of the Miami Dolphins are reportedly going to have to book a flight to catch the team play their “home game” next season against the rival New England Patriots.

NBC Sports’ Pro Football Talk, citing a report from FOX Sports Mexico, says the teams will meet in the 2020 season inside Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. The game will be the fifth NFL regular season game to be played in the country, with the latest one coming in November between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers.

Miami announced last season that they would be playing a home game in 2020 as part of the league’s International Series. The Dolphins have played four times in England as part of the series, including the inaugural game in 2007 against the New York Giants.

The Dolphins have not played a regular season game in Mexico City, but did face the Denver Broncos during the 1997 preseason in the stadium.

Miami’s home schedule will include games against divisional rivals in the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets as well as games against the Kansas City Chiefs, Cincinnati Bengals, Seattle Seahawks as well as both the Los Angeles Chargers and Rams.