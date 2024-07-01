Miami driver arrested after going over 140 mph during chase, driving into ditch: FHP

New video from Only in Dade shows a chaotic, high-speed chase that ended with a driver in a ditch in Miami.

The chase happened along Southwest 8th Street near the southbound Turnpike ramp.

When a trooper got behind the Jeep Grand Cherokee, the driver took off immediately -- going over 140 mph at one point, according to an arrest report.

FHP identified the driver as Jose Alberto Rodriguez, 30, who was driving recklessly on the Turnpike and even driving against traffic.

Rodriguez eventually drove into a ditch and he was then arrested, FHP added.