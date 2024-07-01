Miami

Miami driver arrested after going over 140 mph during chase, driving into ditch: FHP

Authorities identified the driver as Jose Alberto Rodriguez, 30, who was driving recklessly on the Turnpike and even driving against traffic.

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

New video from Only in Dade shows a chaotic, high-speed chase that ended with a driver in a ditch in Miami.

The chase happened along Southwest 8th Street near the southbound Turnpike ramp.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

When a trooper got behind the Jeep Grand Cherokee, the driver took off immediately -- going over 140 mph at one point, according to an arrest report.

FHP identified the driver as Jose Alberto Rodriguez, 30, who was driving recklessly on the Turnpike and even driving against traffic.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Rodriguez eventually drove into a ditch and he was then arrested, FHP added.

This article tagged under:

Miami
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us