Miami Fire Rescue Increasing Resources on the Water this Holiday Weekend

Miami-Dade police and Miami fire rescue are expecting to see thousands of people come to South Florida for the holiday weekend.

The city of Miami fire rescue is increasing their resources on the water this holiday weekend as they expect hundreds of boats taking over some South Florida’s sandbars

Lieutenant Pete Sanchez with the City of Miami Fire Department said the department is prepared for any emergency caused by the high volume of people.

“We’ve put two fire boats in service, they have the capability to respond to any kind of emergency, whether it be medical, boating accidents, fires, drownings,” said Lt. Sanchez. “We also have a dive team on standby at a local station where they will be ready in case we need extra man power and additional resources.”

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Lt. Sanchez mentioned that for people going in the water, there should be a life jacket per person on board, and kids under 13 should wear one anytime the boat is moving.

“Before you go out, check the weather, and while you’re out, there's applications on your phone where you can keep up to date with any changes,'' said Lt. Sanchez. “If you see bad weather coming, come inside, don’t risk it out there because it can become dangerous.”

Lt. Sanchez also recommends having a float plan – which is letting your friends and family know where you’re headed on the boat and what time you’re expected to go and come back.