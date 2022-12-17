Miami Fire Rescue Shares Tips for Safe Holiday Decorating

As the holiday season gets underway, Miami Fire Rescue is reminding everyone about ways to stay safe when decorating.

If you have a live Christmas tree, Miami Fire Rescue recommends that you water it every day — especially the first few days when it consumes the most amount of water.

“Make sure that the tree is three feet away from any heating source," said Lt. Pete Sanchez. "Don't block any windows, doors or exits."

Sanchez also emphasizes the importance of safely decorating the tree. Make sure that the cables are not frayed or damaged, and that all the lights are functioning. Doing so will help prevent any electrical hazards, he says.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

If you’re putting up any decorations or lights at higher levels, Sanchez recommends making sure the ladder is secure and on leveled ground.

Even after the holidays wrap up, you’ll want to be mindful of cleaning up safely.

“Make sure that you discard the tree immediately,” said Sanchez. “A very dry tree can catch fire and can ignite within seconds. It could be an uncontrollable fire that can damage your home and even hurt the loved ones inside your house.”