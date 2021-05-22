Miami HEAT to Increase Seating Capacity for Playoff Games

The Miami HEAT announced Saturday they will be increasing the seating capacity at AmericanAirlines Arena for playoff games.

Beginning on Thursday, May 27, the HEAT will increase seating from 8,600 seats to 17,000 seats for when they take on the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 3 of Round 1 of the United in Black HEAT Playoffs. This change will remain in place for all remaining playoff games.

As a result of this increase in capacity, additional tickets will go on sale on Monday, May 24 at 4:00 p.m. To purchase tickets, click here.

Although the increase in capacity means the HEAT are no longer required to employ physical distancing between seats, other health and safety protocols remain in place. This includes the requirement of face masks throughout the Arena when not eating and/or drinking while seated in the bowl or in designated food and beverage areas.

“This last-minute approval to increase our capacity comes after we have already sold tickets for the first three home games of Round 1 of the Playoffs, said Eric Woolworth, President of The HEAT Group’s Business Operations. “We realize this may be an inconvenience to some fans who have already purchased tickets, and we apologize for that, but we believe strongly that we owe it to our players to provide the best homecourt advantage for them to compete in the Playoffs.”

All HEAT Season Ticket Members will have the first opportunity to purchase tickets made available by this increase in capacity via their exclusive Season Ticket Member pre-sale.

HEAT Season Ticket Members will receive communication directly from the team outlining their ticket options. Fans who purchased tickets but who no longer want to attend the game due to the removal of the physical distancing requirement may request a refund for their tickets via their place of purchase.

For more information about all current health and safety protocols, click here.