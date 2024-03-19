Miami immigration attorney arrested after assaulting victim with remote control: Police

On social media, Osmany Perez promotes himself as an immigration expert with over 18,000 followers while recruiting clients to visit him for visa paperwork help.

However, the 41-year-old man was arrested and faced a judge on Tuesday for the first time after Miami Police said he sexually assaulted and strangled a woman.

“Raping her, threatening her, and confining her for a period of time consisting of several hours,” said a prosecutor during Perez’s first appearance court hearing.

Miami-Dade Corrections Osmany Perez

Police records show Perez threatened to abuse the victim's daughter. He also allegedly “grabbed the remote control” and “pressed it against” the victim.

The woman was left with multiple bruises across her body, according to records.

In court, Perez’s private attorney Ricardo Hermida told a judge his client was an attorney. A spokesman for The Florida Bar tells NBC6 Perez is not a current or former member.

It’s unclear what state or if Perez is licensed. His website claims he has a juris doctorate and an LLM (Masters of Laws.)

The Florida Bar spokesman added that immigration attorneys can be licensed in another state and work in Florida.

Prosecutors said Perez was previously arrested for serious domestic violence cases.

Perez was granted a $25,000 bond and ordered to stay away from the victim.

Miami Police officials spoke about the arrest and encouraged victims of abuse to call 911.

"In this case, she called the police and we gave her help. She went to a women’s shelter where no men are allowed and it gave her the courage to speak to us and give us information,"” said" Miami Police spokesman Michael Vega said.