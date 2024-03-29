Miami International Airport's Concourse D Skytrain resumes operations

The sky train at Miami International Airport has reopened after undergoing extensive repairs and testing for the last six months.

The reopening of the Concourse D Skytrain cost a whopping $4.2 million.

Miami-Dade County is also making record investments in modernizing MIA – with an investment of $7 billion in capital improvements and $1.7 billion in maintenance upgrades under its Modernization in Action (M.I.A.) Plan.

"I am thrilled that most of our Concourse D Skytrain will soon be operational again," said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava in a statement. "Our unwavering commitment to passenger and employee safety prompted the temporary suspension of Skytrain services last September. With the impending reopening, travelers can expect seamless access to most Concourse D gates in just minutes"

This reopening is the third out of four Concourse D Skytrain stations that are being reintroduced.

Skytrain service has resumed between stations 2, 3, and 4 (gates D20 to D60), and station 1 (near gate D16) is slated to rejoin operations by summer.