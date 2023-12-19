Miami man facing attempted murder charge in stabbing of 87-year-old woman

A Miami man is facing an attempted murder charge after police said he stabbed an 87-year-old woman in her apartment over the weekend.

Ariel Chavez, 19, was arrested Sunday on a charge of attempted felony murder causing injury, Miami-Dade jail records showed.

Miami-Dade Corrections Ariel Chavez

According to an arrest report, officers had responded to an apartment in the 400 block of Southwest 8th Avenue Saturday night to perform a welfare check on an elderly woman and found the 87-year-old suffering from a stab wound to her abdomen.

The woman told officers that Chavez had attacked her with a pair of scissors or a kitchen knife, the report said.

The woman was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center to be treated.

Detectives spoke with the woman at the hospital and she told them Chavez was always coming to her home to eat but on this day eh suddenly attacked her unprovoked, the report said.

Detectives found blood spatter at the scene alomng with several kitchen knives and a silver pair of scissors, the report said.

About a half hour after police had reponded to the apartment, they received a phone call from an unknown male who said someone is dead in the 400 block of Southwest 8th Avenue, the report said.

The call came from the same number the 87-year-old woman had saved in her phone for Chavez, the report said.

Chavez was taken into custody when he returned to the apartment on Sunday afternoon, and later gave a full confession, the report said.

In bond court Monday, the victim's son said Chavez is the grandson of his mother's friend.

The son also said his mother remained in critical condition and was undergoing another surgery.

A judge ordered him held without bond and appointed him a public defender.