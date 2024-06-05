‘This person doesn't know if I'm alive': Dashcam captures hit-and-run crash on I-95

A California man is grateful to be alive after he said a hit-and-run driver ran into his car on Interstate 95 in North Miami, forcing him to crash into a wall — and it was all captured on dash camera.

Jesse Bellis was driving with a friend Memorial Day weekend when another driver ran into them.

“It was a very scary situation,” Bellis said. “With that impact, I assumed that person also crashed, and they were nowhere to be found.”

Bellis had two cameras in his car: one rolling in the front, and one in the back. Unfortunately, they did not catch the other driver’s license plate.

“Kind of took out my car, my steering, my brakes, I went into a barrier, another barrier,” Bellis said.

Bellis and his friend were able to walk away, but he had to go to the hospital to get checked out. His car is totaled.

The Florida Highway Patrol soon showed up and started investigating.

“There's nothing I did that could have prevented, besides wrong place wrong time, I was just driving,” Bellis said.

Bellis is an indie film producer who drove from California to South Florida to work on a movie. Now, he's not sure how he'll get back, but he does know this story could've ended differently.

“I'm very fortunate to be where I'm at right now,” Bellis said.

Bellis wants the driver caught, but he also wants people to look out for each other, which he says is his main message.

“This person doesn't know if I'm alive today and I guess the inhumanity part about it is what's been bothering me the most,” Bellis said.

NBC6 reached out to FHP for the incident report.

A GoFundMe was created for Bellis.