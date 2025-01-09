Miami mom arrested after 5-month-old found with cocaine in his system: Police

A Miami mother was arrested after her 5-month-old son was found with cocaine in his system after he was hospitalized for a fall, police said.

Naomi Ruiz, 32, was arrested Wednesday on a charge of child neglect with no great bodily harm, records showed.

According to an arrest report, on Jan. 4, the 5-month-old was taken to the hospital after suffering a fall.

Naomi Ruiz

A medical analysis revealed he had an unknown amount of cocaine in his system, the report said.

A drug test administered by the Department of Children and Families revealed Ruiz also had an unknown amount of cocaine in her system.

"The defendant failed to provide and protect the victim with care, supervision, and the services necessary to maintain victim's physical and mental health," the report said.

Ruiz was arrested and booked into jail.

During Ruiz's court appearance Thursday, Judge Mindy Glazer appointed her a public defender and ordered her to have no contact with her son. Ruiz told Glazer the boy was currently in the custody of her mother.

"Your dependency court judge is gonna say you need to make a choice, the drugs or your baby, stop using, get clean, or your child's gonna be, they'll find a home for your child that's in a safe environment, so it's a decision you need to make and maybe you need to get some drug counseling," Glazer told her.

Glazer granted her pre-trial release with an alternate bond of $2,500.