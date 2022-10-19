Miami Musician to Sing National Anthem at Dolphins v. Steelers Game

Silvio Plata is a vocal performance major at his dream school, the Frost School of Music at the University of Miami.

When he’s not singing scales in a practice room, you can catch him on a larger stage, on the football field of Hard Rock Stadium. The tenor will be singing the National Anthem at this Sunday’s Dolphins vs. Steelers game, televised nationally on NBC.

“This is national so I’m thrilled about it and super excited,” Plata said.

Plata lost his sight at 18 months old after cancer affected his retina. He is legally blind, but his talents are clear and he doesn’t let his disability define him.

“It’s such an opportunity to showcase myself as an artist and just put myself out there and just show the world my passion for music, but also how far I’ve been able to come despite my disability," Plata said. "To have that chance to show the world that a disability is no hindrance to success, it’s really thrilling."

Plata developed his love for music at a young age as he was in the Doral Conservatory and the Miami Lighthouse for the Blind and Visually Impaired.

“My parents noticed this love and passion for music and singing specifically and at the age of five, I started in the Doral Conservatory because my parents wanted to give my talent a chance to grow and flourish," he said. "As I grew up, I found out that my love for music was more than just a hobby."

The musician is also one of the faces of The Children’s Trust 20th anniversary campaign.

The Trust, which funds community programs in Miami-Dade to improve the lives of children and families, is going to be honored as a partner of the Dolphins game.

“I strongly believe that the person I am today and how far I’ve come, I greatly owe that to The Children’s Trust," Plata said. "They funded a lot if not all of the summer camps and programs that I was a part of when I was developing as a musician and academically as well."