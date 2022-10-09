Miami Police Continue Search for Missing 14-Year-Old Girl

The Miami Police Department is searching for a missing 14-year-old girl that was last seen in the Allapattah area, police said.

We need assistance locating 14-year-old Lizdania Mendoza Ojeda who was reported missing. Lizdania is 5’06”, brown hair and eyes. She was last seen in the Allapattah area. If you know her whereabouts please call 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111. pic.twitter.com/SNLOa3jI9j — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) October 7, 2022

Lizdania Mendoza Ojeda was reported missing on September 23, 2022.

Ojeda is 5’06” with brown hair and brown eyes. Although information about her clothing is not known, she was last seen with a multicolored backpack.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call the City of Miami Police Department's Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.