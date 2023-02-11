Miami Police Investigate Apartment Burglary Inside SLS Brickell Building

Miami Police Department is investigating an apartment burglary that happened Saturday at around 2:41 p.m. at SLS Brickell Miami.

Officers responded to 801 S Miami Avenue, upon arrival, units were advised a subject was possibly armed and still in the building, MPD said.

We are investigating a burglary to an apartment, located at 801 S. Miami Ave. This incident was reported at approximately 2:40 p.m. and police is still on scene going floor by floor of the building, looking for possible suspect(s). pic.twitter.com/vUokI6hsAd — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) February 11, 2023

The suspect was not located, and the investigation is ongoing, MPD said.

No other information was immediately available.

