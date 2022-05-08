Miami Police Investigating After Pedestrian Hit by Car

A pedestrian was hit by a car Sunday afternoon in Miami, police said.

The crash happened near NE 2nd Avenue and 69th Street.

According to the Miami Police Department, units responded to the scene and the victim was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in serious condition by Miami Fire Rescue.

The driver stayed at the scene.

Officers suggest avoiding the area due to possible delays.

This investigation is ongoing. Check back for updates.