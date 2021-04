A Miami Police officer was hospitalized after they were involved in a crash Monday morning.

The two-car crash happened in the area of Beacom Boulevard and 5th Street, officials said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The injured officer was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center, where their exact condition was unknown.

Police had streets in the area closed off as detectives investigated the crash.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.