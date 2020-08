Miami Police are searching for an 11-year-old girl who went missing Monday.

Jayla Jones went missing from 177 Northeast 67th Street, Miami Police said.

Jones is 5-foot-2, about 100 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt and blue shorts.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police at 305-579-3449 or 305-603-6300.