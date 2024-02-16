Miami Police searching for missing woman last seen in Little Havana

Miami Police are searching for a woman who went missing in the Little Havana area earlier this week.

Nakiesh Cherise Gary, 33, was last seen Tuesday, possibly in the area near Marlins Park, police said.

Gary is 4-foot-11, 125 pounds, with a tiger tattoo on her wrist. She has brown eyes and black hair but wears colorful wigs, police said.

Police said they believe Gary could be endangered.

Nakiesh Cherise Gary (33 yrs old) was reported missing from #LittleHavana She’s 4’11, weighs 125 lbs., has black hair (but also wears colorful wigs) & has a tiger tattoo on her wrist. Unk clothing description. Anyone with info are asked to contact 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111. pic.twitter.com/V19ehH96n8 — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) February 16, 2024

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.