Miami Police to Host Gun Buyback Event on Saturday

The Miami Police Department has announced a gun buyback event this weekend in an effort to take guns off the streets and also help fighters in Ukraine.

The plan is to give a gift card ranging in $50-$150 dollars in value to people who voluntarily turn in their unloaded guns.

The guns will be shipped to Ukraine as a way to help them fight in the war.

The event will be held Saturday, June 18th at City Hall from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The gift cards will be distributed as follows:

Firearm: $50 dollar gift card

Shotgun or Rifle: $100 dollar gift card

.223 Caliber, AR-15, AK-47 or other high powered rifles: $150 dollar gift card

City Commissioner. Ken Russell, who spearheaded the event, calls the event Operation: Guns 4 Ukraine. In a social media post, Russell said there will be "no questions asked" at this event to people turning in their firearms.