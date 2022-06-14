Miami Police to Host Gun Buyback Event on Saturday

The Miami Police Department has announced a gun buyback event this weekend in an effort to take guns off the streets and also help fighters in Ukraine.
The plan is to give a gift card ranging in $50-$150 dollars in value to people who voluntarily turn in their unloaded guns.
The guns will be shipped to Ukraine as a way to help them fight in the war.
The event will be held Saturday, June 18th at City Hall from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The gift cards will be distributed as follows:
Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
- Firearm: $50 dollar gift card
- Shotgun or Rifle: $100 dollar gift card
- .223 Caliber, AR-15, AK-47 or other high powered rifles: $150 dollar gift card
City Commissioner. Ken Russell, who spearheaded the event, calls the event Operation: Guns 4 Ukraine. In a social media post, Russell said there will be "no questions asked" at this event to people turning in their firearms.
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.