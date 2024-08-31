Miami Spice 2024: Deals you won't want to miss

Miami Spice 2024 is in full swing and there are plenty of deals to go around.

NBC6 has compiled a list of restaurants, that are normally on the pricier side, currently offering three-course meals that won't break the bank.

Note that drinks, taxes and tips are not included in the following prices. The entire list of participating restaurants and their menu items can be found on the Official Website of Greater Miami & Miami Beach.

Hell's Kitchen (Downtown Miami)

The restaurant in downtown Miami has some of Gordan Ramsey's most iconic dishes, commonly seen on his TV show.

There is a $35 lunch menu and $60 dinner menu featuring an appetizer, entrée and dessert.

The Sticky Toffee Pudding made it onto the list of dessert options, which is a well-liked treat and Ramsey's grandmother's recipe.

Another notable item on the Miami Spice menu – for an extra fee of $8 for lunch and $14 for dinner – is the famous Beef Wellington.

Appetizers

Market Salad

Sweet Corn Soup

Pan Seared Scallops

Truffle Risotto

Wagyu Meatballs

Lunch Entrees

Backyard Burger

Chicken Scallopini

Petite Beef Wellington (+$8)

Dinner Entrees

Grilled Branzino

Braised Short Rib

Beef Wellington (+$13)

Desserts

Vanilla Cheesecake

Sticky Toffee Pudding

Doya (Wynwood)

Doya in Wynwood carries Mediterranean cuisine and is offering a three-course lunch meal for $35.

The restaurant is known for its sharable plates from Greece and Turkey and has vegan options.

Appetizers

Muhammara: (Roasted Red Peppers, Pomegranate, Walnuts, Garlic, Breadcumbs)

Haydari (Yogurt, Mint, Garlic, Butter)

Maroulosalata (Mixed Greens, Dill, Scallion, Lemon, Olive Oil)

Entrees

Wood Fired Chicken Thigh

Kofte (Grilled Beef Meatballs, Buttered Rice)

Pide with Truffle (Kasseri Cheese)

Desserts

Baklava with Pistachio

Figs & Walnuts

SuViche Doral

SuViche is a sushi and ceviche restaurant located in Doral.

They're offering brunch, lunch and dinner options as part of Miami Spice. Three courses for brunch or lunch add up to $30 while dinner is $45.

Appetizers (Lunch & Dinner)

Ceviche Natural

Edamame Al Wok

Papa a la Huancaina

SuViche Salad

Fish Dip

Entrees (Lunch & Dinner)

Pescada a lo Macho

Bang Bang Roll

Chicken Chaufa

Causa

Lomo Saltado

Desserts (Lunch & Dinner)

Alfajores (soft cookies, powdered sugar, Peruvian manjar blanco)

Suspiro Limeno (Manjar blanco caramel cream, port-infused merengue)

Chocolate cake

Havana Harry's (Coral Gables)

Havana Harry's is a Cuban restaurant located in Coral Gables. They serve breakfast, lunch and dinner.

But for Miami Spice, only lunch and dinner menu items are available. Lunch is $35 and dinner is $45.

Havana Harry' has a more lengthy list of Miami Spice options than other participants. Some of the menu items are listed below.

Appetizers

Croquettes

Mariquitas

Fried Yuca & Chicharrones Explosion

Sautéed Garlic Shrump

Totones Lechoncita

Chicken Tostones Especiales

Entrees

Grilled Filet Salmon

Shrimp Fajitas

Stuffed Chicken

Chicken Vaca Frita

Mojito Chicken

Palomilla Steak

Fish Chicharrones

Desserts

Flan

Tres Leches

Key Lime Pie

Chocolate Bomb

The Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau put together a full list of Miami Spice participants here.