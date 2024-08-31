Miami Spice 2024: Deals you won't want to miss

Miami Spice 2024 is in full swing and there are plenty of deals to go around.
NBC6 has compiled a list of restaurants, that are normally on the pricier side, currently offering three-course meals that won't break the bank.
Note that drinks, taxes and tips are not included in the following prices. The entire list of participating restaurants and their menu items can be found on the Official Website of Greater Miami & Miami Beach.
Hell's Kitchen (Downtown Miami)
The restaurant in downtown Miami has some of Gordan Ramsey's most iconic dishes, commonly seen on his TV show.
There is a $35 lunch menu and $60 dinner menu featuring an appetizer, entrée and dessert.
The Sticky Toffee Pudding made it onto the list of dessert options, which is a well-liked treat and Ramsey's grandmother's recipe.
Another notable item on the Miami Spice menu – for an extra fee of $8 for lunch and $14 for dinner – is the famous Beef Wellington.
Appetizers
- Market Salad
- Sweet Corn Soup
- Pan Seared Scallops
- Truffle Risotto
- Wagyu Meatballs
Lunch Entrees
- Backyard Burger
- Chicken Scallopini
- Petite Beef Wellington (+$8)
Dinner Entrees
- Grilled Branzino
- Braised Short Rib
- Beef Wellington (+$13)
Desserts
- Vanilla Cheesecake
- Sticky Toffee Pudding
Doya (Wynwood)
Doya in Wynwood carries Mediterranean cuisine and is offering a three-course lunch meal for $35.
The restaurant is known for its sharable plates from Greece and Turkey and has vegan options.
Appetizers
- Muhammara: (Roasted Red Peppers, Pomegranate, Walnuts, Garlic, Breadcumbs)
- Haydari (Yogurt, Mint, Garlic, Butter)
- Maroulosalata (Mixed Greens, Dill, Scallion, Lemon, Olive Oil)
Entrees
- Wood Fired Chicken Thigh
- Kofte (Grilled Beef Meatballs, Buttered Rice)
- Pide with Truffle (Kasseri Cheese)
Desserts
- Baklava with Pistachio
- Figs & Walnuts
SuViche Doral
SuViche is a sushi and ceviche restaurant located in Doral.
They're offering brunch, lunch and dinner options as part of Miami Spice. Three courses for brunch or lunch add up to $30 while dinner is $45.
Appetizers (Lunch & Dinner)
- Ceviche Natural
- Edamame Al Wok
- Papa a la Huancaina
- SuViche Salad
- Fish Dip
Entrees (Lunch & Dinner)
- Pescada a lo Macho
- Bang Bang Roll
- Chicken Chaufa
- Causa
- Lomo Saltado
Desserts (Lunch & Dinner)
- Alfajores (soft cookies, powdered sugar, Peruvian manjar blanco)
- Suspiro Limeno (Manjar blanco caramel cream, port-infused merengue)
- Chocolate cake
Havana Harry's (Coral Gables)
Havana Harry's is a Cuban restaurant located in Coral Gables. They serve breakfast, lunch and dinner.
But for Miami Spice, only lunch and dinner menu items are available. Lunch is $35 and dinner is $45.
Havana Harry' has a more lengthy list of Miami Spice options than other participants. Some of the menu items are listed below.
Appetizers
- Croquettes
- Mariquitas
- Fried Yuca & Chicharrones Explosion
- Sautéed Garlic Shrump
- Totones Lechoncita
- Chicken Tostones Especiales
Entrees
- Grilled Filet Salmon
- Shrimp Fajitas
- Stuffed Chicken
- Chicken Vaca Frita
- Mojito Chicken
- Palomilla Steak
- Fish Chicharrones
Desserts
- Flan
- Tres Leches
- Key Lime Pie
- Chocolate Bomb
The Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau put together a full list of Miami Spice participants here.