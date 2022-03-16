Miami-Dade

Miami Springs Police Warning Residents of Recent Phone Scam

The call appears to come from the department's main number and demands money to drop the case

By NBC 6

Twitter / Miami Springs Police Deparment

Miami Springs Police are warning residents of a recent phone scam involving someone claiming to be a member of the department and demanding money.

MSPD said scam artists have been calling residents claiming to be a detective or supervisor and saying they are investigating a case involving websites that exploit underage girls.

The call appears to come from the department's main number and demands money to drop the case, usually in the form of wire payments, prepaid cards or money sharing apps.

MSPD said the department would never request money or contact residents on the phone, advising residents to never send money and to hang up if they are contacted before calling police.

Anyone with questions is asked to call Miami Springs Police at 305-888-9711.

Local

This article tagged under:

Miami-DadeMiami Springs Police Departmentphone scam
