Miami to Extend Gift Card Program for Financially Struggling Residents

The City of Miami has approved a $2 million dollar budget to extend its gift card program aimed to help residents who have experienced financial hardship due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Mayor Francis Suarez said in a news briefing Friday that the city will be able to provide $334,000 worth of gift cards from various companies, including Winn-Dixie, Sedanos, Presidente Supermarkets and more, in addition to the Publix gift cards that are already being distributed. Gift cards can go up to $350.
The mayor’s office will be giving out the gift cards over the next three distribution events from 8 a.m. to noon on:
- Dec. 15 - Juan Pablo Duarte Park at 1776 NW 28th St, Miami, FL 33142
- Dec. 22 - Jose Marti Park at 351 SW 4th Ave, Miami, FL 33130
- Dec. 29 - West End Park at 6030 SW 2nd St, Miami, FL 33144
Cards are limited to one per household and are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Residents must register for a card by clicking on this link.