Miami to Extend Gift Card Program for Financially Struggling Residents

The City of Miami has approved a $2 million dollar budget to extend its gift card program aimed to help residents who have experienced financial hardship due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mayor Francis Suarez said in a news briefing Friday that the city will be able to provide $334,000 worth of gift cards from various companies, including Winn-Dixie, Sedanos, Presidente Supermarkets and more, in addition to the Publix gift cards that are already being distributed. Gift cards can go up to $350.

The mayor’s office will be giving out the gift cards over the next three distribution events from 8 a.m. to noon on:

  • Dec. 15 - Juan Pablo Duarte Park at 1776 NW 28th St, Miami, FL 33142
  • Dec. 22 - Jose Marti Park at 351 SW 4th Ave, Miami, FL 33130
  • Dec. 29 - West End Park at 6030 SW 2nd St, Miami, FL 33144

Cards are limited to one per household and are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Residents must register for a card by clicking on this link.

NBC 6's Derrick Lewis spoke with several residents finding it hard to make ends meet during the pandemic and how this can help them out.
