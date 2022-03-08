Miami Woman Takes Plea Deal in 2016 Death of 2-Year-Old Left in Van

The former owner of a Miami day care center has accepted a plea deal in connection with the 2016 death of a 2-year-old who was left in a van for six hours.

Karen Aviles, 41, was charged with aggravated manslaughter in the death of Angel Matute-Chavez.

Under the plea deal Aviles agreed to in court Tuesday, she'll serve 120 days in the Miami-Dade County jail, followed by 10 years of probation.

Aviles must also pay $4,445 in restitution and will make a $200 donation to a charity in the name of the child that died for each year of probation.

She is also prohibited from working in any role that would require the care or supervision of children.

Aviles had been facing a maximum of 30 years in prison if she'd been convicted.

During Tuesday's court hearing, a brief video of Angel was played and a statement from his parents was read.

"Their loss is unimaginable," Judge Laura Stuzin said.

Authorities said Aviles' Vision of Life Academy wasn't registered to transport children when she had picked up Angel and other kids and drove them to her center the morning of Sept. 28, 2016.

She allegedly told investigators she had to rush to a meeting, so she told an employee to unload the children.

Angel was somehow left inside. His body was found in the afternoon.

State law requires that two employees visually inspect vehicles to make sure no children remain.