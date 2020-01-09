Middle School Teacher Arrested After Video Shows Violent Grabbing of Student

A middle school teacher in Central Florida found himself behind bars after video showed him grabbing and shoving a student inside a classroom.

NBC affiliate WESH-TV reports that 47-year-old Jeffrey Paffumi was arrested on Wednesday and charged with one count of battery after the incident inside of Buddy Taylor Middle School in Palm Coast.

According to an arrest report, Paffumi allegedly told the 14-year-old student to turn the music down on his computer. When the student refused, Paffumi took it away and the student responded by calling the teacher a name.

Cell phone video showed Paffumi grabbing the teen and lifting him out of his chair before carrying him out of the classroom and shoving him into the hallway.

The student’s father told the station they intend to press charges.

“As a parent when you send your kid to school, you expect for them to get an education at a safe, sound environment and then I saw the video and that really took me over the edge," Keiondrae Woodside said, adding he knows his son was at fault for his part but was concerned that he could have been seriously hurt.

Officials from the Flagler County School District said Paffumi was removed from his teaching position and has been placed on leave pending an investigation.