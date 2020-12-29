first alert weather

Mild Weather Tuesday in South Florida Before Warmer Temps Welcome New Year

A warm up is underway and will inch us back into the 80s as we round out the year

What has been a wild 2020 for many is almost over - but warmer temperatures are set to bring in the new year with a bang across South Florida.

A mild Tuesday is ahead with temperatures starting in the mid 60s for inland areas and the low 70s along the coast. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies are expected with just a 10% rain chance through the day.

Highs will peak into the upper 70s by the afternoon.

A warm up is underway and will inch us back into the 80s as we round out the year. Rain chance are low for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Saturday looks to be warm and bright before a cold front works through on Sunday and ups our rain chances to 30% through the day. The front will bring in less humid, cool & brighter conditions just in time for the first Monday of 2021.

