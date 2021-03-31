Boy, 11, Recovering in Miami Hospital After Florida Keys Diving Incident

An 11-year-old boy from Minnesota boy was in stable condition Wednesday following a dive incident in the Florida Keys the day before, sheriff's officials said.

The boy was diving in 20-feet of water at Looe Key Reef on Tuesday morning with his family and a dive master on a commercial dive boat, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

They were in the water for about 35 minutes before everyone surfaced, sheriff's spokesman Adam Linhardt said. The boy blacked out and began convulsing, he said.

The boy was airflifted to Nicklaus Children’s Hospital in Miami, where he continues treatment.

The family is from Rochester, Minnesota, Linhardt said.