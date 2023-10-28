Minors reportedly yelled antisemitic slurs outside Parkland synagogue

Detectives with the Broward Sheriff's Office are investigating an incident involving antisemitic slurs outside a Parkland synagogue on Saturday afternoon.

This reportedly took place around midday near Congregation Kol Tikvah, located along University Drive.

According to BSO, five juveniles wearing face coverings were riding bicycles in the area -- when they began screaming antisemitic slurs.

The President of Congregation Kol Tikvah sent a message to congregants, explaining that a handful of congregants were subjected to obscenities -- and that the individuals never stopped their bicycles or stepped foot on the property.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Congressman Jared Moskowitz belongs to the Temple, and reacted to the incident in a statement released on Saturday.

"What we witnessed in Parkland today, happened just one day after the 5-year anniversary of the targeted murders at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh," Moskowitz said. "We are, once again, reminded that antisemitism continues to rear its ugly head in the most violent ways."

BSO says deputies searched the area, but were unable to find the subjects.