Miramar Teen's Brutal 2002 Cold Case Murder Solved: Police

Farrah Carter was found stabbed to death in her home at 6525 Southwest 27th Street on May 22, 2002

The brutal 2002 murder of a 15-year-old girl in her Miramar home has been solved nearly 20 years later.

Farrah Carter was found stabbed to death in her home at 6525 Southwest 27th Street on May 22, 2002.

Miramar Police said Carter's mother and sisters had been gone but when they returned to the home, they found a bloody scene and evidence that a violent struggle had occurred inside.

Police arrived at the home and found the body of Carter, who had been stabbed multiple times.

After the killing, police said there were no signs of a break-in and Carter may have known her attacker.

Officials said the attacker had been cut and left blood behind at the scene, allowing them to obtain DNA.

Police have scheduled a Tuesday morning news conference with Carter's family to release more information on the case.

