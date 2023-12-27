Missing 2-year-old girl from Miami found safe in Palm Beach County

A 2-year-old girl who was reported missing from Miami on Wednesday morning has been found safe in Palm Beach County, according to Miami-Dade Police.

A Missing Child Alert was issued for Ava Gantt who was last seen in the 9600 Block of SW 142 Avenue in Miami.

Detectives had believed the child was with 22-year-old Dante Torres.

Flyer released by Miami-Dade Police when 2-year-old girl was reported missing on Wednesday morning.

According to the Miami-Dade Police Department, Torres had previously made suicidal threats and he is Gantt's custodial parent.

Police said, however, that he did not make threats to harm his child.

It's unclear if the child was found with Torres.