Missing Child Alert Issued for 5-Year-Old Florida Girl

A missing child alert was issued Thursday for a 5-year-old Florida girl who was last seen in St. Augustine.

Asia Myers may be in the company of 86-year-old Lula Wise and the two may be traveling in the Jacksonville area, Florida Department of Law Enforcement officials said.

Myers, who is about 3-foot-5 and 100 pounds, was last seen wearing a black mask, black shirt, purple jacket, and multi-colored pants, authorities said.

They may be traveling in a 2019, black Hyundai Sonata, FL tag number NAJJ74.

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. John's County Sheriff's Office at 904-824-8304 or 911.