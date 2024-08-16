Missing persons

Missing child alert issued for Fort Lauderdale 5-year-old boy

Cameron Dixon was last seen Friday in the 100 block of Northeast 11th Avenue.

By NBC6

A missing child alert was issued Friday for a 5-year-old boy who was last seen in Fort Lauderdale.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued the alert for Cameron Dixon, who was last seen Friday in the 100 block of Northeast 11th Avenue.

The child may be in the company of 37-year-old Leon Dixon, officials said. They may be traveling in a gray 2019 Chevrolet Cruze with Florida tag number AJ51GI that may have a large dent in the rear passenger door.

Cameron Dixon is a Black male, 3-foot-9 and 60 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and black shorts.

Anyone who locates them is advised to not approach them and to call law enforcement or 911 immediately.

