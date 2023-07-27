Missing woman presumed dead after yacht fire in the Florida Keys

A woman is presumed dead following an early-morning fire on a yacht in the Florida Keys, officials said.

The fire erupted on the 70-foot yacht just after midnight Wednesday on Stock Island.

The missing woman has since been identified as 51-year-old Linda Vella, of St. Petersberg.

Vella's husband and son -- Michael Kenneth Robson, 58, and Anthony Joseph Vella, 21, were also on the yacht and were both airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center, where their conditions were unknown.

The family was visiting the Florida Keys for lobster mini-season, Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials said.

Another family of four was also on the vessel, but escaped uninjured.

The boat was fully engulfed when fire rescue crews arrived -- before they battled the blaze for approximately three hours, the sheriff's office added.

The yacht was completely destroyed.