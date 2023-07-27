missing woman

Missing woman presumed dead after yacht fire in the Florida Keys

The blaze that destroyed a 70-foot Viking yacht is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal and the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

By Victoria Jardine

NBC Universal, Inc.

A woman is presumed dead following an early-morning fire on a yacht in the Florida Keys, officials said.

The fire erupted on the 70-foot yacht just after midnight Wednesday on Stock Island.

The missing woman has since been identified as 51-year-old Linda Vella, of St. Petersberg.

Vella's husband and son -- Michael Kenneth Robson, 58, and Anthony Joseph Vella, 21, were also on the yacht and were both airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center, where their conditions were unknown.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The family was visiting the Florida Keys for lobster mini-season, Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials said.

Another family of four was also on the vessel, but escaped uninjured.

The boat was fully engulfed when fire rescue crews arrived -- before they battled the blaze for approximately three hours, the sheriff's office added.

Local

Florida 4 hours ago

Manatee dies after ‘high-intensity sexual behavior' with brother at Florida aquarium

Tyreek Hill 16 hours ago

Video shows alleged assault involving Dolphins' Tyreek Hill

The yacht was completely destroyed.

This article tagged under:

missing womanSouth FloridaMonroe County Sheriff's Officeboat
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us