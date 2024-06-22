Monopoly Fort Lauderdale Edition: What you need to know about your new favorite board game

Fort Lauderdale is about to become the newest addition to the Monopoly community.

This year, the classic board game will receive a vibrant twist with the release of Monopoly: Fort Lauderdale Edition.

This exciting version, crafted by Top Trumps USA, will replace familiar Atlantic City locations with Fort Lauderdale's most beloved landmarks, businesses and nonprofits.

Mr. Monopoly and Sarah Bowman, sales executive of Top Trumps USA, visited NBC6 to talk about the new board game coming to shelves this December.

Bowman stated that the Monopoly: Fort Lauderdale Edition is a celebration of the distinct charm and culture of the city, not just a game.

Fort Lauderdale's colorful way of life will be reflected in newly designed Monopoly money and customized Community Chest and Chance cards.

"With a touch of the local flavor, we hope to convey the spirit of what makes Fort Lauderdale so beloved by both locals and tourists," she said.

The City of Fort Lauderdale explained that "residents can submit their suggestions for local landmarks and businesses that they believe should be featured on the board."

"Besides the gorgeous beaches and palm trees, sunglasses, etc. we want to fill this edition with all of your favorite spots around town," Bowman told NBC 6

Those interested in having their businesses included or favorite sites highlighted can email submissions to fortlauderdale@toptrumps.com.