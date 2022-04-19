‘More Life to Live': Family of Man Killed in Miami-Dade Hit-and-Run Seeks Driver

More than two weeks after a man was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in northwest Miami-Dade, family members and police came together to ask for the public's help in finding the person who was behind the wheel.

Carl Morris was struck and killed around 8:40 p.m. on April 4 in the area of Northwest 22nd Avenue and Northwest 43rd Street.

Family members and Miami-Dade Police held a news conference Tuesday to plead for help in solving the case.

Detectives from our Traffic Homicide Bureau joined the family of Carl Morris in a plea to the public to help find the people responsible for his killing. Anyone with information is urged to contact @CrimeStopper305 at (305) 471-8477. pic.twitter.com/2ibr3zB2rO — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) April 19, 2022

“Whoever did this really needs to come forward or whoever knows about this really needs to come forward because if it was your family you would want peace and justice," daughter Rachel Kerr said. "They left him like he was just a dog on the street."

Police believe Morris was hit by a gray Cadillac CTS-V, which fled the scene.

"Way too early to be taken, he had a lot more life to live," Kerr said.

Brother Charles Morris said the family needs closure.

"A lot of people know me in the community. I would love for y’all to help me in this time," he said. "If you know anything let me know please. I would do it for you."

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with info is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.