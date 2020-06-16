More Than 2,700 New Coronavirus Cases in Florida, Bringing Total Past 80,000

What to Know Florida reports more than 2,700 new COVID-19 cases and 55 new virus-related deaths Tuesday

Miami-Dade and Broward combined for more than 950 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Statewide, more than 1,461,800 people have been tested for COVID-19, with the percent positive remaining around 5.5%

Florida's number of confirmed coronavirus cases increased by more than 2,700 Tuesday - another daily record - as the state's virus-related deaths approached 3,000.

With 2,783 new COVID-19 cases, the state's total rose to 80,109, according to figures released by the Florida Department of Health. The state had reported more than 1,700 new cases on Monday but more than 2,000 new cases on Sunday and more than 2,500 new cases Saturday.

Another 55 new deaths related to the virus were confirmed, bringing the state's total to 2,993.

Miami-Dade County's case total rose to 22,741, out of 242,429 tested, with the positive rate staying at around 9.4%. The county's virus-related deaths rose to 847.

In Broward County, there were 9,498 COVID-19 cases reported out of 148,549 tested, or about 6.4% positive. The county had 358 virus-related deaths.

Palm Beach County had 9,262 cases and 438 deaths. Monroe County had 131 cases and 4 reported deaths.

The latest figures come as the state has increased testing and has been gradually allowing businesses and public spaces to reopen.

Statewide, more than 1,461,800 people have been tested for COVID-19, with the percent positive remaining around 5.5%. More than 12,200 hospitalizations for COVID-19 have been reported in Florida to-date.