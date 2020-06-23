More Than 3,200 New Coronavirus Cases in Florida, as Death Toll Reaches 3,237

What to Know With 3,289 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday, Florida's total was at 103,506

The state has reported more than 23,000 new cases in the past 7 days

More than 38,500 of the state's cases are in Miami-Dade and Broward

Florida added more than 3,200 new coronavirus cases Tuesday as the state reported another 64 virus-related deaths.

With 3,289 new COVID-19 cases, the state's total rose to 103,506, according to figures released by the Florida Department of Health.

Florida has reported more than 23,000 cases in the past week, including a daily record of 4,049 COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

Another 64 new deaths related to the virus were confirmed Tuesday, bringing the state's total to 3,237.

Statewide, more than 1,641,800 people have been tested for COVID-19, with the percent positive around 6%. More than 13,300 hospitalizations for COVID-19 have been reported in Florida to-date.

Miami-Dade's case total rose to 26,822 Tuesday, while Broward's was at 11,744.

On Monday, mayors of some of the largest municipalities in Miami-Dade gathered at a press conference where they announced they will start requiring people to wear masks the moment they step out of their homes. The cities include Miami, North Miami Beach, Aventura, Hialeah and Miami Gardens.

The Florida Keys last week implemented a face mask requirement.