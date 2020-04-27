More Than 32,000 Coronavirus Cases in Florida, as Death Toll Increases to 1,088

What to Know Florida surpasses 32,000 coronavirus cases with 1,088 virus-related deaths

More than 5,000 people have been hospitalized in the state to date

South Florida continues to be the state's epicenter with more than 16,000 cases

More than 600 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in Florida Monday pushing the state's total past 32,000, as more deaths related to the virus were reported.

Coronavirus cases in the state were at 32,138 Monday, according to figures released by the Florida Department of Health.

Deaths related to COVID-19 increased to 1,088, with 302 deaths reported in Miami-Dade County. Broward had 174 reported deaths, while Palm Beach had 156.

Miami-Dade accounted for about 36 percent of the state's cases, with 11,570, followed by Broward with 4,794 and Palm Beach with 2,763.

More than 5,000 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 in the state to date.

Meanwhile, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis asserted on Sunday that parts of the state are now “on the other side” of the coronavirus outbreak, and said he would soon announce whether he would lift edicts that shuttered much of the state’s economy because of the pandemic.

With his safer-at-home order set to expire Thursday, the governor said he'd be taking key actions in the coming days as he reviews recommendations from a task force he convened to guide him in his decision-making. DeSantis said that reopening the state would be done methodically to prevent a resurgence of the outbreak.

DeSantis scheduled a Monday morning news conference to give an update on the state's COVID-19 response.

In making his decision to reopen the state, DeSantis said he would be hewing closely to White House guidance, which advocates a multi-phase approach. The criteria includes downward trends in infections and a diminished risk of a resurgence.

“Even if you could flip the switch, if people don’t have confidence, then the economy is not just going to take off. It’s not the way it works,” DeSantis said Sunday.

DeSantis said people should be reassured knowing infections have not risen as predicted and hospitals have comfortably managed the caseload.