Long Lines Form Before Sunrise at Sweetwater Food Distribution Event

Long lines formed before sunrise Monday as a food distribution event in Sweetwater was moved to a bigger location due to demand during the coronavirus pandemic.

Chopper footage showed the line of cars at Dolphin Mall before the event, hosted by elected officials including county commissioner Jose “Pepe” Diaz, began at 8 a.m.

The event, with food provided by Farm Share and other groups, had previously been held at Vann Academy to give food to residents of the city and surrounding areas needing the items during the pandemic.

Anyone wishing to receive food must arrive through the mall entrance at Northwest 14th Avenue and 111th Street.

Like other events, no walk-ups are allowed and all residents must remain in their cars with trunks open so volunteers can place food in the cars. The event will continue until all the food is distributed.

Officials did not give information on any scheduled events for the future.