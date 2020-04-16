More Than 630 Coronavirus-Related Deaths in Florida, as Cases Approach 23,000

What to Know Florida's coronavirus-related death toll reached 633, 19 more than were reported Wednesday night

Of the 633 deaths reported, 163 were in Miami-Dade County, while 101 were reported in Broward County

More than 3,300 people have been hospitalized in the state to date

Florida had nearly 23,000 confirmed coronavirus infections Thursday, with more than 630 COVID-19 related deaths reported.

Total cases in the state reached 22,897, with more than 3,300 people hospitalized in the state to date, according to figures released by the Florida Department of Health.

Of the 633 deaths reported, 163 were in Miami-Dade County, while 101 were reported in Broward County. Another 110 deaths were reported in Palm Beach County.

Miami-Dade led the state with 8,131 confirmed COVID-19 cases, followed by Broward with 3,459.

Palm Beach County had 1,841 cases, and Monroe had 66.

The City of Miami continues to be the hardest hit in the state, with 4,894 cases. Hialeah on Wednesday moved into second in the state and had 1,025 cases Thursday, followed by Hollywood with 1,000.

On Wednesday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that he wanted to form a task force to look at ways to restart the state's economy. He said he plans to announce members by the end of the week.

“What I want to do is tap into people in elected office, people in business, people involved in education, all kinds of things, and get the best ideas about what’s the most prudent way to move forward," DeSantis said.

DeSantis also announced Wednesday that he was tapping Management Services Secretary Jonathan Satter to take over the Department of Economic Opportunity's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

DeSantis said he was disappointed by the state's website and phone system for receiving claims after an initial spike last month. Hundreds of thousands of Floridians who sought jobless aid encountered an online portal that crashed and phone systems that kept them on hold for hours.

On Thursday, the U.S. Department of Labor said more than 180,000 workers in Florida filed claims with the state's unemployment system last week, raising the state’s total seeking jobless benefits to over a half million people since many parts of the Sunshine State went under lockdown last month.