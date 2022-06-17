More Than $99 Million of Cocaine Seized in Caribbean Sea: US Coast Guard

The U.S. Coast Guard on Friday offloaded more than $99 million worth of illegal narcotics at the base on Miami Beach.

Coast Guard and partner agency crews from the Netherlands seized approximately 5,237 pounds of cocaine in the Caribbean Sea, the agency said.

“Interdicting drug traffickers on the open ocean is challenging work and every interdiction is complex and unique,” said Cmdr. Justin Nadolny, the commanding officer of Thetis. “This offload is a testament to the teamwork and devotion of every crew assigned to carry out this mission, and it showcases the strength of the valuable international partnerships united to combat transnational organized crime.”