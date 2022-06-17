Coast Guard

More Than $99 Million of Cocaine Seized in Caribbean Sea: US Coast Guard

Approximately 5,237 pounds of cocaine was seized

U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Vincent Moreno

The U.S. Coast Guard on Friday offloaded more than $99 million worth of illegal narcotics at the base on Miami Beach.

Coast Guard and partner agency crews from the Netherlands seized approximately 5,237 pounds of cocaine in the Caribbean Sea, the agency said.

“Interdicting drug traffickers on the open ocean is challenging work and every interdiction is complex and unique,” said Cmdr. Justin Nadolny, the commanding officer of Thetis. “This offload is a testament to the teamwork and devotion of every crew assigned to carry out this mission, and it showcases the strength of the valuable international partnerships united to combat transnational organized crime.”

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

Coast GuardMiami Beachnarcotics
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral LX News 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us