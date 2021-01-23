first alert weather

Morning Fog to Give Way to Warmer Afternoon Across South Florida

A weak backdoor cold front will slip through into Sunday morning with some clouds and only a 10% rain chance

South Florida started the weekend with some dense morning fog, but that will burn off before the temperatures turn up by Saturday afternoon.

A dense fog advisory continues until 9 a.m., but once that ends we should enjoy a beautiful Saturday with mostly sunny skies and pleasant temps in the upper 70s.

A weak backdoor cold front will slip through Saturday night into Sunday morning with some clouds and only a 10% rain chance through Sunday afternoon. Highs will remain in the upper 70s and even into the 80s for most of the week ahead.

A stronger front will bring a few showers Thursday and cooler weather by Friday.

