Morning Fog to Give Way to Warmer Afternoon Across South Florida

South Florida started the weekend with some dense morning fog, but that will burn off before the temperatures turn up by Saturday afternoon.

A dense fog advisory continues until 9 a.m., but once that ends we should enjoy a beautiful Saturday with mostly sunny skies and pleasant temps in the upper 70s.

A weak backdoor cold front will slip through Saturday night into Sunday morning with some clouds and only a 10% rain chance through Sunday afternoon. Highs will remain in the upper 70s and even into the 80s for most of the week ahead.

A stronger front will bring a few showers Thursday and cooler weather by Friday.