Morning, Midday Showers and Storms Across South Florida Monday

After a slightly drier weekend for parts of the area, South Florida will return to the pattern of showers and storms for much of the upcoming work week.

The area will have a persistent east flow and with it comes morning and midday showers and storms - looking at drier skies though Monday afternoon.

Highs will top out near 90. The pattern remains similar for the next couple of days.

The end of the week brings a subtle change as winds shift more to the south. This will keep wet weather in the cards not only during the morning, but during the afternoon too.

Highs will once again top out near average, hitting 90 or so.