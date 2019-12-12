Fort Lauderdale

Mother Accidentally Shot by Child in Car in Fort Lauderdale

The 3-year-old boy got a hold of his father's gun, which accidentally discharged, police said.

A mother was rushed to the hospital after she was accidentally shot by her child inside a car in Fort Lauderdale Thursday.

Fort Lauderdale Police officials said the incident happened around 1:45 p.m. at a shopping center at 2510 West Broward Boulevard.

The mother was inside of the car with her two children, a 3-year-old boy and a 1-year-old girl, while the father was inside at a nearby business, according to police. Before leaving the car, the father placed his handgun, which is lawfully owned and carried, under the seat and the boy got out of his car seat and grabbed the gun.

The gun accidentally discharged, striking the mother. She was rushed to Broward General Medical Center as a trauma alert, and was listed in stable condition.

Footage showed multiple officers at the scene and the vehicle surrounded by yellow police tape.

The incident remains under investigation. No other details were immediately known.

