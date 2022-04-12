Miami

Mother Arrested After Allegedly Murdering 2 Kids in Little Haiti Apartment

When officers responded to a home in the 100 block of NE 75th Street, they found two children — a 3-year-old girl and 5-year-old boy — tied up in a bedroom

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are investigating after arresting a woman they said murdered her two children Tuesday night at an apartment in Little Haiti.

Police received several 911 calls at around 8 p.m., including one from a woman who appeared to be in distress and in a crisis.

The children's mother, 41-year-olld Odette Joassaint, allegedly told police "Come get them, I don’t want them anymore.” Miami Fire Rescue attempted to save the children's lives, but they were both pronounced dead that the scene.

Joassaint was transported to the hospital, Miami Police said, and later arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

She is being held on no bond and is expected to be in bond court on Wednesday.

Miami
