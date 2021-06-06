Florida

Mother of Teen Murder Suspect Faces Tampering Charge in Girl's Slaying

An arrest warrant claims that Crystal Smith scrubbed a pair of jeans belonging to her son, Aiden Fucci

By The Associated Press

Tristyn Bailey
St. John's County Sheriff

The mother of a 14-year-old Florida boy is facing a charge of evidence tampering, nearly a month after her son was arrested for allegedly killing a teenage girl, authorities say.

State Attorney R.J. Larizza said in a news release that Crystal Lane Smith, 35, was arrested Saturday morning in St. John's County. She was later released on $25,000 bail.

Be prepared for the 2021 hurricane season! Download our our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts and alerts.

It was not immediately clear if she has an attorney to speak for her.

Local

News You Should Know 5 hours ago

6 Things to Know: Major Boxing Returns to South Florida, Man Throws Infant at Deputies After Chase

cruise industry 46 mins ago

Miami-Based Norwegian Cruise Line Announces More US Voyages Resuming

An arrest warrant claims that Smith scrubbed a pair of jeans belonging to her son, Aiden Fucci. He is being tried as an adult on a murder charge in the death of 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey, whose body was found May 9 in a wooded area.

She had been stabbed 114 times.

The arrest warrant says a surveillance camera inside the home recorded Smith washing her son's jeans, which later tested positive for blood. Traces of blood were also found in a sink drain.

Evidence tampering is a third-degree felony in Florida.

“Tampering with evidence is tampering with justice and cannot be excused or tolerated,” Larizza said.

Fucci has pleaded not guilty to Bailey's slaying and is being held without bail. The knife believed used in the killing was found in a pond near the crime scene.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

FloridaSt. Johns CountyTristyn Bailey
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us