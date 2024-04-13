Miami Gardens

Mother turns in son after suspected armed vehicle burglary in Miami Gardens

Miramar Police confirmed the arrest of the suspect after the mother noticed a firearm in his bag.

By NBC6

A man is in jail for suspected armed robbery of a vehicle in Miami Gardens on Saturday.

According to Miramar Police, the man requested to be picked up from an address in Miami Gardens after committing the burglary.

Police said the suspect’s mother called authorities after noticing a firearm in the suspect’s

Miramar officers say they stopped the vehicle and the suspect refused to step out of the vehicle, forcing traffic to be shut down on University Drive between Miramar Blvd and Pembroke Road until he was taken into custody.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Miami Gardens police responded to the scene and took custody of the subject in reference to the vehicle burglary, Miramar Police confirmed.

This article tagged under:

Miami GardensMiramar
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us