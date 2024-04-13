Mother turns in son after suspected armed vehicle burglary in Miami Gardens

A man is in jail for suspected armed robbery of a vehicle in Miami Gardens on Saturday.

According to Miramar Police, the man requested to be picked up from an address in Miami Gardens after committing the burglary.

Police said the suspect’s mother called authorities after noticing a firearm in the suspect’s

Miramar officers say they stopped the vehicle and the suspect refused to step out of the vehicle, forcing traffic to be shut down on University Drive between Miramar Blvd and Pembroke Road until he was taken into custody.

Miami Gardens police responded to the scene and took custody of the subject in reference to the vehicle burglary, Miramar Police confirmed.