Motorcyclist dies on Florida Turnpike SB ramp in Miami-Dade near Hard Rock Stadium

A motorcyclist has died after a crash on a ramp from the Florida Turnpike’s southbound lanes in Miami-Dade's Hard Rock Stadium area.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the fatal crash happened Saturday at about 8:10 a.m., on the southbound exit ramp to NW 199 Street in Miami Gardens.

Authorities said the motorcyclist died at the scene.

The investigation remained active on Saturday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.

