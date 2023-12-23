Motorcyclist struck by car in NW Miami-Dade

One motorcyclist was rushed to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle early Saturday morning.

City of Miami Police say the accident happened at around 1:54 A.M. near the intersection of NW 12 Avenue and 54th Street in Northwest Miami-Dade.

A statement from Miami PD says the motorcyclist was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital but did not share the condition of the victim.

According to the statement, detectives are investigating the circumstances that led up to the crash, but they can confirm this was not a hit and run incident.

Stay tuned with NBC6 for more details on this developing story.