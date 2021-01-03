little river park

‘Multiple Victims' Reported in Little River Park Shooting, Police Say

Officials are investigating a shooting with multiple victims in Little River Park.

Details are still emerging in the tragic incident, but the Miami-Dade Police Department said juveniles were involved.

"This type of gun violence has to end," said Alfredo Ramirez, director of the department. "We must work together as a community."

The shooting happened in the 10500 block of NW 25th Avenue, officials said.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated. Please check back for updates.

little river parkMiami-Dade Countyshooting
