‘Multiple Victims' Reported in Little River Park Shooting, Police Say

Officials are investigating a shooting with multiple victims in Little River Park.
Details are still emerging in the tragic incident, but the Miami-Dade Police Department said juveniles were involved.
"This type of gun violence has to end," said Alfredo Ramirez, director of the department. "We must work together as a community."
The shooting happened in the 10500 block of NW 25th Avenue, officials said.
No further information was immediately available.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated. Please check back for updates.