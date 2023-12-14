‘Myriad' of drugs, hidden cash and stolen items found in Miami man's home: Police

A new arrest report details the massive amount of drugs, guns, money and stolen items found in a Miami man's home that led to his arrest on trafficking and other charges.

Leonardo Ruiz, 59, was arrested after Miami Police and the Drug Enforcement Administration along with SWAT executed a search warrant at a home in the 1400 block of Northwest 24th Avenue in Allapattah on Wednesday.

According to an arrest affidavit, the search warrant came after undercover officers made two cocaine purchases from Ruiz, on Nov. 30 and Dec. 6.

When authorities executed the search warrant Wednesday afternoon, they found nearly $1 million worth of suspected stolen items along with drugs, guns and money.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

One neighbor said around 1 p.m. he saw police take two people away in handcuffs, but police have only confirmed the arrest of Ruiz.

Leonardo Ruiz

Inside the home were 1,629.9 grams of suspected cocaine in a one brick shaped kilo and multiple baggies, along with 56.15 grams of suspected rock cocaine, the affidavit said.

Also found were a digital scale, baggies, narcotics ledgers and "other tools with suspected cocaine residue that are utilized to break down larger quantities of cocaine into smaller quantities," the affidavit said.

Officers also seized seven firearms, including AR-15s, a .357 Magnum, and Glocks, along with 631 live rounds of ammunition, the affidavit said.

Investigators also discovered that closet shelves had false bottoms that contained bags with large amounts of cash, the affidavit said.

In addition, officers found a "myriad of merchandise and power tools from different retail stores that still had magnetic security sensors," the affidavit said.

At a news conference Wednesday evening, police said the unassuming duplex in the residential area functioned more like the neighborhood store, except what it sold were drugs and thousands of items stolen from retailers.

So many items were pulled from the home that it filled a truck to the brim, and it wasn’t even all of it.

“This guy right here is absolutely a real-life Grinch,” Miami Police Chief Manny Morales said. “We're talking anywhere from hundreds of drills, impact windows, large quantities of liquor and alcohol, even frozen foods. It looks like a store — he's got shelves, the rooms are separated. He's got one room for power tools, he's got one room for alcohol, he's got one room for over-the-counter medication.”

Morales called it an organized theft ring.

“They would bring all the stolen retail property here and they would exchange it for narcotics,” he said. “This is an organized retail theft ring that impacted all of us by driving up prices."

Ruiz is facing a number of charges including cocaine trafficking, money laundering and selling cocaine, among others.

The Miami Police Department is also working with retail stores such as Home Depot, TJ Maxx and CVS Pharmacy, to help recover items via bar codes.